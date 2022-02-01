Teens still in hospital after Invercargill shooting

A 16-year-old boy remains in a critical condition and a 17-year-old girl remains seriously ill following a shooting on Centre Street in Invercargill early Monday morning.

Scene of double Invercargill shooting (Source: 1News)

The pair both received gunshot wounds and were flown to Dunedin Hospital.

Emergency services received reports of an incident at the central Invercargill address around 1.10am.

Nearby witnesses say they were woken in the middle of the night by two loud bangs.

"I thought there was someone in my yard, so I looked out my window and there was nothing," a neighbour told 1News.

"I heard two people arguing and there was some swearing going on, then all I knew there were police there and my whole room was lit up with their blue and red lights."

Although an arrest is yet to be made, Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman believed the incident is an isolated one.

"We want to reassure the community that this appears to be a targeted attack," he said.

Mike Bowman says the community will notice an increased police presence in the area as they make further inquiries.

"Our team is working hard to establish what has happened, and our priority is to identify those responsible as soon as we can and hold them to account."

A scene examination continues, and police inquiries are ongoing, including witness interviews.

Victim Support is working with members of the victim's families.

Anyone with information that may help police is asked to call 105 and quote the file number 220131/9471.