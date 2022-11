A crash between a truck and a car has closed part of State Highway 2 near Napier.

One person is in critical condition after the crash that closed the road between Whirinaki and Devil’s Elbow.

Police say the crash happened around 10am this morning.

Diversions are currently in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The closure is expected to be in place for several hours.