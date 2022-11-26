Man accused of Sandringham dairy stabbing appears in court

Jacob Johnson
By Jacob Johnson, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Sandringham dairy worker Janak Patel.

Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham.

Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham. (Source: 1News)

Patel was allegedly stabbed several times about 100 metres from the Rose Cottage Superette.

He had reportedly followed the alleged offender who police have said took the cash register. Patel made it back to the dairy where emergency services were called but died soon afterwards.

The man, who was also charged with aggravated robbery, has been granted interim name suppression and did not speak when appearing in the dock. He has been remanded in custody to appear in the Auckland High Court on December 14.

A second man, aged 42, has been charged with robbery in relation to the incident.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

