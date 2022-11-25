Man arrested in fatal Auckland dairy stabbing

A man has been arrested following the death of a man fatally stabbed while working at a dairy in Auckland on Wednesday.

Dairy workers are planning a nationwide protest, while the family of the victim is calling for justice. (Source: 1News)

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody at a New Lynn address this evening, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said in a statement.

He has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery following the murder of the dairy worker at the Rose Cottage Superette, in Sandringham, shortly after 8pm.

The dairy worker can now be named as 34-year-old Janak Patel.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with robbery in relation to the incident.

They are both due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

"We will continue to support the family moving forward," Beard said.

"Police hope the news of an arrest brings some reassurance to the Sandringham community after this tragic event.

"The investigation has progressed quickly since Wednesday night and I would like to acknowledge the members of the investigation team who have worked hard to bring us to this point."

As part of their investigations, police are now seeking sightings of a vehicle believed to be linked to the homicide.

The vehicle, described as a dark-coloured Honda Inspire vehicle, was seen "a number of times in the area" before the robbery at the superette, Beard said.

Anyone who saw the vehicle before or after the incident has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 221123/3847.