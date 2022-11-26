'Full of sorrow' - PM speaks to family of Auckland dairy worker

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spoken to the family of the Sandringham dairy worker who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night.

"This morning, I had the opportunity to speak with the family of the dairy worker who horrifically lost their life this week," she said.

"I will continue to take my steer from the family as to what kind of conversations and communication they would like to have in this horrific period of mourning and grief for them."

Ardern said she wanted to meet with the family in person and that, so far, she had only been able to speak with them over the phone.

“I would describe the conversation as full of sorrow," she said. “I’m very mindful of the fact they haven’t yet laid their loved one to rest ... but, I would like to meet with them face-to-face.

The PM spoke to the media today after meeting with community leaders in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham alongside local police.

Ardern appeared alongside Police Minister Chris Hipkins and Ethnic Communities Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan at Auckland Central police station.

The PM responded to questions about why she didn't visit the dairy where the stabbing occurred. Earlier, National leader Christopher Luxon visited the dairy and laid a bouquet of flowers.

Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham. (Source: 1News)

"Those individuals who worked and are associated with the dairy are the ones who are the focus - not just the physical space."

She defended the Government's record on crime but signalled that there could be "additional changes" to help protect businesses.

"I've just been talking to representatives from the Sandringham Business Association, and there are additional things that we can do," the PM said. "There's a number of parties that we need to bring together as quickly as possible."

The stabbing of Janak Patel has led to criticism from National and ACT - both of which have suggested the Government has been too soft on crime.

Ardern said any additional changes would focus on bringing together central government, local councils, and insurers on the issue.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (left) and Police Minister Chris Hipkins (right) speak from the Auckland Central police station. (Source: 1News)

When asked, Hipkins said he was "reluctant" to get into details about the dairy's security measures due to ongoing court proceedings.

Last night, a 34-year-old man was charged with murder and aggravated robbery, while another man was charged with robbery in relation to the dairy incident.

Prior to yesterday's arrests, the Police Minister said he was seeking an "explanation" on why the dairy apparently did not have a fog cannon.

Luxon lays flowers

Earlier in the afternoon, National leader Christopher Luxon visited the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham to lay a bouquet of flowers.

"Today what we're really doing is just coming to pay our respects to Janak and his family," he told media.

"It's just a tragically sad situation, really. Here's a young man who's actually come to New Zealand with great hopes and dreams about a future that he wants to create here, believing this is a country of tremendous opportunity, which it is.

"All of it makes no sense – it’s a pretty senseless end to it all."