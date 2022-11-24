Police issue fresh appeal in search for Breanna Muriwai

Police are hopeful that new information aired on Police Ten 7 Aotearoa tonight will prompt people to come forward and assist in the investigation into the disappearance of 22-year-old Kāpiti Coast woman Breanna Muriwai.

Breanna Muriwai. (Source: Supplied)

Breanna was last seen early on Sunday 28 August at Te Horo Beach with two men she was travelling with.

Her family is devastated that the chance she returns home for Christmas is increasingly slim.

Breanna travelled from the Wellington area to Palmerston North on 26 August with a male friend, staying until the following night.

The last CCTV images of her were captured around 11:15am on 27 August at a liquor store in Palmerston North.

That evening Breanna wanted to return to her home in Paraparaumu and her friend agreed to take her, picking up another man on the way and stopping briefly at Kimberley Reserve, near Levin around 12:45am.

They stopped again in Ōtaki where her friend withdrew money from her account and they parked outside Hunting and Fishing in Ōtaki's main street. They met a second man at Hyde Park on the corner of State Highway 1 and Te Horo Beach Road.

After this, the trio travelled south to Te Horo Beach Road, parking on the beach access on Sea Road.

According to Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson, this is where the events become unclear.

“Breanna is reported to have run off down the beach and has not been seen since. Her phone stopped polling earlier in the night and her bank account has not been touched. She has not been in contact with family or friends, nor has she accessed her social media accounts. This is completely out of character for her.

“Police has identified and spoken with the men that were with Breanna a number of times, but this has only given us more questions than answers," Thompson said.

“Police has identified and spoken with the men that were with Breanna a number of times, but this has only given us more questions than answers. We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened to Breanna and continue to treat her disappearance as unexplained.”

"We are now asking people to contact us if they saw this Peugeot (picture attached) on the night of the 27/28 August 2022 in the area of Kimberley Reserve, Otaki Main Road, Hyde Park, Te Horo Sea Road beach access, Peka Peka and the former Marycrest school area."

Police want to speak to anyone who saw this Peugeot on the night of the 27/28 August 2022 in the area of Kimberley Reserve, Otaki Main Road, Hyde Park, Te Horo Sea Road beach access, Peka Peka and the former Marycrest school area. (Source: Supplied)

We are also interested in hearing from anyone who saw a green early model Honda from the early hours of Monday 29 August 2022.

Police are interested in hearing from anyone who saw a green early model Honda from the early hours of Monday 29 August 2022. (Source: Supplied)

“There are people out there who know more about the circumstances of Breanna’s disappearance, and we want to hear from them,” Thompson says.

Late on Sunday morning (28 August 2022), a member of the public spotted some property at the Sea Road access, including a handbag which Police have recovered and confirmed belonged to Breanna.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who has seen the purple suitcase we have previously released images of. We believe it has come from the Peugeot vehicle and belongs to one of the men Breanna was with that evening.

This suitcase has not been recovered and we want to hear from any members of the public who may have seen the purple suitcase and its contents at Sea Road access. Although we have been told one person’s account of the contents, we are looking for any further information about it and its current whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police by visiting their local station or calling 105, quoting file number 220829/5320.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.