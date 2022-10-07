Phone found in search for woman missing from Kapiti beach

The phone of missing woman Breanna Muriwai has been found as police continue their investigation into her disappearance.

Breanna Muriwai. (Source: Supplied)

Muriwai, 22, was last seen at Te Horo Beach on the Kapiti Coast in the early hours of August 28.

Police say a resident of Te Horo found Muriwai's phone last week, and it "is currently being examined by the High-Tech Crime Group to see if it can provide any answers about the circumstances of Breanna's disappearance".

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson reiterated the plea for anyone with information to come forward.

"We are particularly interested to hear from people who were walking along the coastline, between Te Horo and Peka Peka, and asking them to be vigilant for property that may belong to Breanna," he said.

Police want to hear from anyone boating or fishing in the area as well, "even if you locate an item and are not sure whether it may be relevant".

"Breanna's family are desperate for answers as to where she is and what has happened," Thompson said. "It is completely out of character for her not to be in touch with family and friends.

"We are working hard to find those answers for them, but we know there are people in our community who will have information which will be important to our investigation."

Police have previously appealed for help identifying three people who were walking on Te Horo Beach just before dawn on the day she went missing.

"The three people interacted with two male associates of Breanna who were driving along the beach looking for her," police said at the time.

Police also say Muriwai may have asked to use someone's phone, or could be "with friends".