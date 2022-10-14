Bag 'significant' in search for woman missing from Kapiti beach

Police are seeking information on a bag they think can help solve the case of missing woman Breanna Muriwai.

Breanna Muriwai next to bag sought by police. (Source: Supplied)

Muriwai, 22, was last seen at Te Horo Beach on the Kapiti Coast in the early hours of August 28.

Today, police said a purple/pink luggage bag forms a "significant" part of their investigation.

"We know it was on Te Horo beach near the Sea Road beach access on the morning of Sunday 28 August," Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said.

"We also know that it was removed from that area mid-afternoon on the same day.

“We are seeking anyone that saw this bag on the beach or saw it being picked up to contact police.

"We are also appealing to anyone who may have information as to its current location."

It comes as Muriwai's phone was found two weeks ago.

Police say a resident of Te Horo found the phone last week, and it "is currently being examined by the High-Tech Crime Group to see if it can provide any answers about the circumstances of Breanna's disappearance".

Police are still treating this as a missing persons investigation and have a number of inquiries underway.