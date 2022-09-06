Police looking for 3 people over woman missing from Kapiti beach

Source: 1News

Police are looking to speak with three people as they continue their investigation into a woman missing from a Kapiti beach.

Breanna Muriwai.

Breanna Muriwai. (Source: Supplied)

Breanna Muriwai was last seen on Te Horo Beach near the car park on Sea Road on the morning of Sunday, August 28.

"Police have been piecing together Breanna’s movements prior to her last sighting at 4am on August 28," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We would like to identify three people walking on Te Horo Beach just before dawn on Sunday the 28th.

"The three people interacted with two male associates of Breanna who were driving along the beach looking for her."

Police also say Breanna, 22, may have asked to use someones phone, or could be "with friends".

"As time goes on, police and Breanna’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"We are keeping an open mind as to where Breanna is and what may have happened but just urge anyone with information to contact police as soon as possible."

New ZealandWellington

