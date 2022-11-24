Auckland dairy stabbing victim was recently married

Members of the community gathered this morning outside the Auckland dairy where a man was fatally stabbed last night.

People left flowers outside the dairy this morning. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham shortly after 8pm, after an offender with a knife took the cash register.

A man working at the dairy was stabbed and he later died. A homicide investigation has been launched.

This morning, over 100 people gathered across the street from the dairy, standing in solidarity.

Mark Ward, who lives in the area, told 1News he walked past last night and realised something was wrong.

"I was coming home from a pub quiz down this road and I saw all the police. When I got closer I saw the tape and ambulance," he said, adding he only learnt this morning that the man who was stabbed had died

Ward said the man who died was a "super nice guy" who was minding the dairy for the owners while they were away on holiday.

"I can't believe that people would do this to other people. It's just not right."

Ward plans to set up a Givealittle page to support the family.

Police remained outside the Rose Cottage Superette and the scene remained taped off this morning, as the community watched on. Flowers rested on the pavement outside the dairy.

Sunny Kaushal from the Dairy and Business Owners Group addressed the crowd. He said the man who died was recently married.

"This is such a loss, a young life, to a senseless crime," he said.

Representatives of the Auckland Indian Association, NZ Indian Central Association, and local business community also attended.

Sandringham Business Association chair Jithin Chittibomma told 1News he couldn't sleep last night.

"It's tragic ... and there's [a] sense of grief, frustration, anger within the community, within the business community and the community in general," he said. "Business isn't just brick and mortar, it's people, people that live, breathe, work in this community."

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said investigations into the attack were continuing. He appealed to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time. No weapon had been located.

Beard outlined what a witness saw the alleged offender wearing in the only description given: "Dark clothing, dark top, black cap, dark tracksuit type pants with white writing down the left leg black and a white bandana on their face"

Jacinda Ardern, who is the MP for Mt Albert, expressed her horror at the attack and its wide-ranging impact.

“To the family who today mourns their lost loved one - I am so sorry this happened. I know our Sandringham community is a tight-knit one, and they will be feeling this too.

“Our job as Government is to make sure those who commit such crimes are brought to justice and to try to prevent them from occurring at all. On both counts, we will keep doing all we can."