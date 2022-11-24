Shock, sadness in community at fatal Auckland dairy stabbing

Source: 1News

There is shock and sadness in an Auckland suburb following the fatal stabbing of a dairy worker last night.

Police were called to Rose Cottage Superette shortly after 8pm after an offender with a knife took the cash register. At some point, the worker was stabbed.

"He suffered critical injuries and was transported to hospital. Tragically he died a short time later," police said.

Police said in statement they were called to the dairy at the intersection of Haverstock Road and Fowlds Avenue in Sandringham at 8.05pm.

They are still seeking the attacker.

Neighbours gathered near the store last night, expressing their shock at what had taken place.

James Morrison said the family who run the dairy were lovely, and had just gone on holiday for a few weeks.

"We've got a young kid ourselves and they always say hello, have a nice chat with her.

"It's just a terrible thing to happen".

Another neighbour Narash Soma said the owners have faced issues with violence before.

"This one's a nasty one."

Sandringham’s Rose Cottage Superette

The Dairy and Business Owners Group expressed their sadness at what had taken place.

"It's very sad and tragic that one of the innocent employees working at a dairy shop in Sandringham in Auckland has died of stabbing in an aggravated robbery tonight."

Police are expected to provide a further update this morning.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

