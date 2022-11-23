Man fatally stabbed while working at Auckland dairy

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man working at an Auckland dairy was fatally stabbed tonight.

Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham. (Source: 1News)

Police said in statement they were called to the dairy at the intersection of Haverstock Road and Fowlds Avenue in Sandringham at 8.05pm, after an offender entered the store armed with a knife and took the cash register.

1News understands the dairy is called the Rose Cottage Superette.

"We are still working to establish exactly what took place, but at some point during the incident the dairy worker was allegedly stabbed," police said.

"He suffered critical injuries and was transported to hospital. Tragically he died a short time later.

"We know this incident will be extremely concerning and unsettling for our community. We are undertaking extensive enquiries to identify and locate the offender."

Cordons will remain in place overnight and nearby residents can expect to see a significant police presence as we conduct a scene examination, talk to possible witnesses, and conduct area canvasses, police said.

1News spoke to several neighbours - James Morrison, says the family running the dairy just left for India - he says it’s the first time the family have had a holiday in years, and have had someone looking after the store for them.

Another, Narash Soma, who lives next door, says the dairy owners have faced issues with violence before and saw a man being taken away in an ambulance.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of this incident, who may have seen something which could assist us in identifying and locating the offender.

If you can help, please contact 105 and quote event number P052703294.