NZ Made Day: 'Many opportunities' to invest in Māori businesses

NZ Made Day has Māori business owners calling for Kiwis to “Buy Māori Made” first, as we approach a busy shopping season amid Covid disruptions.

Founder of Go Māori and Buy Māori Made Michelle Paki says during this time, larger Māori businesses have had to face shortages with supply and demand.

“Due to our mahi on Buy Māori Made, we saw a lot of demand increase during Covid.

“Supply chain issues are slowly sorting themselves out,” she says.

In a statement, Buy NZ Made executive director Dane Ambler says it is now more important than ever to get behind Kiwi-made products.

"For these businesses, the Christmas period could be the difference between staying afloat or having to close their doors for good. We are calling on shoppers to step up and show them some love."

Paki, who has worked with pakihi Māori for 20 years, says there is now much more opportunity for pakihi Māori in shifting their businesses into the eCommerce sector.

“A lot of our pakihi haven’t quite made that shift yet.

“To me, that is the big opportunity... building the capacity and capability of our pakihi to scale up and to enter into new markets,” she said.

BusinessNZ are encouraging kiwis to purchase at least one locally produced item from an NZ Made retailer. Paki says there is much more to discover when buying Māori made products first.

“You’re investing in so much more when you purchase from pakihi Māori… you’re investing in te reo Māori, matauranga Māori, hauora [Māori], we come with a little bit more.”