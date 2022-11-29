Lydia Ko world's top ranked golfer for first time since 2017

For the first time since 2017 Lydia Ko is the top ranked player in women's golf.

Lydia Ko. (Source: Associated Press)

The Kiwi star is back on top of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, which are based on the last two years' results.

"I'm very grateful to be World No. 1 again. To be honest, I wasn't sure if I'd ever be back here again," said Ko. "This wouldn't have been possible without my family and team. Thank you for your belief and love."

The 25-year-old fell as low as 59 in the rankings, but on the back of a stellar 2022, has returned to No. 1.

She finished the season with victory at the Tour Championship in Florida which earned her over $3 million and a third LPGA Tour crown.

Ko also won the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio and the BMW Ladies Championship.

The return to top spot is another thing for Ko to celebrate in the off-season, in which she is also getting married.