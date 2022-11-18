Wilde's Comm Games gold medal complaint dismissed by World Triathlon

Guy Heveldt
By Guy Heveldt, 1News Sport Reporter
Source: 1News

Hayden Wilde will keep a silver medal from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games triathlon after his appeal was dismissed by World Triathlon.

Hayden Wilde serves his controversial 10-second penalty in the Commonwealth Games triathlon in Birmingham.

Hayden Wilde serves his controversial 10-second penalty in the Commonwealth Games triathlon in Birmingham. (Source: Photosport)

Wilde was handed a 10-second time penalty during the run leg of the race in Birmingham for illegally removing his bike helmet in transition.

It effectively ended any chance he had of catching England’s Alex Yee, after the pair were locked in a tense and tight contest over the last few kilometres.

1News overheard Wilde at the time telling his team it’s “bulls**t”.

It’s taken nearly four months for World Triathlon to come up with a decision and it comes as Wilde prepares for the World Triathlon Championship Series final in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

It looks like it’s going to come down to Wilde and Yee for that title as well.

A win or a silver would guarantee Wilde the crown - the first for a Kiwi since Bevan Docherty.

Gold would also see the 25-year-old’s season earnings from the World Triathlon series improve to $277,000.

