Kiwi Hayden Wilde beats Comm Games rival in London

Source: 1News

Hayden Wilde, the New Zealander controversially denied a gold medal at the recent Commonwealth Games, has won the London race of the Super League Triathlon for the second year in a row.

Kiwi Hayden Wilde congratulates Alex Yee at the finish line of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games triathlon.

Kiwi Hayden Wilde congratulates Alex Yee at the finish line of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games triathlon. (Source: Photosport)

In doing so he gained a measure of revenge against his friend Alex Yee, the Englishman who took gold in Birmingham. Lee finished third in London, with Australian Matt Hauser second.

In Birmingham, front-runner Wilde was forced to serve a time penalty for an alleged technical violation in the second transition zone – which the New Zealand team appealed – and in London there was controversy featuring Hauser.

Hauser, second out of the water, was told in the first transition that he was disqualified for a false start. He protested and replays showed it was his Team Eagles team-mate Jamie Riddle who was the culprit.

It was confirmed later that Hauser's swim points would count.

Read more: Hayden Wilde's Commonwealth Games protest set to take longer

"I feel extremely sorry for Hauser," Wilde said afterwards. "His partner got the penalty but unfortunately he had to serve it.”

Wilde, meanwhile, still hopes to be awarded a joint Commonwealth Games gold medal but the investigation continues.

Triathlon New Zealand boss Pete de Wet said recently the investigation will take between one and three months.

"Because it is high profile they'll put a lot of time and effort in," he said.

"A lot of work goes into it…a detailed and lengthy process. You only get one shot at it.”

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Body found in Waikato, police investigating

2

10 dead in mass stabbings in Saskatchewan, Canada

3

Rotorua emergency housing crisis 'devastating' - councillor

4

Arrest made after woman jogging in Tennessee abducted

5

Kiwi Hayden Wilde beats Comm Games rival in London

Latest Stories

Soldiers trying to recover Abelen's body withdrew under 'intense fire'

Argentina points to Legionella in pneumonia deaths

The Weeknd cancels sold-out LA gig during first song

Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series

Las Vegas journalist stabbed to death outside home

Related Stories

Meet the plaster supplier behind Aaron Gate's golden campaign

Opinion: Comm Games still a hit - and it's time they return to NZ

'The games for everyone' - Birmingham 2022 comes to an end

NZ's stellar Comm Games coming to an end in closing ceremony