Kiwi Hayden Wilde beats Comm Games rival in London

Hayden Wilde, the New Zealander controversially denied a gold medal at the recent Commonwealth Games, has won the London race of the Super League Triathlon for the second year in a row.

Kiwi Hayden Wilde congratulates Alex Yee at the finish line of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games triathlon. (Source: Photosport)

In doing so he gained a measure of revenge against his friend Alex Yee, the Englishman who took gold in Birmingham. Lee finished third in London, with Australian Matt Hauser second.

In Birmingham, front-runner Wilde was forced to serve a time penalty for an alleged technical violation in the second transition zone – which the New Zealand team appealed – and in London there was controversy featuring Hauser.

Hauser, second out of the water, was told in the first transition that he was disqualified for a false start. He protested and replays showed it was his Team Eagles team-mate Jamie Riddle who was the culprit.

It was confirmed later that Hauser's swim points would count.

"I feel extremely sorry for Hauser," Wilde said afterwards. "His partner got the penalty but unfortunately he had to serve it.”

Wilde, meanwhile, still hopes to be awarded a joint Commonwealth Games gold medal but the investigation continues.

Triathlon New Zealand boss Pete de Wet said recently the investigation will take between one and three months.

"Because it is high profile they'll put a lot of time and effort in," he said.

"A lot of work goes into it…a detailed and lengthy process. You only get one shot at it.”