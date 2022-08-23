Hayden Wilde's Commonwealth Games protest set to take longer

Hayden Wilde's Commonwealth Games silver medal appeal looks set to continue with Triathlon New Zealand's lawyers finalising an official protest.

Hayden Wilde serves his time penalty in the men's triathlon. (Source: Photosport)

A 10-second penalty for unclipping his helmet before docking his bike caused controversy on the opening day of competition in Birmingham, leading to a protest by Wilde’s camp and the possibility of his second-place finish being promoted to a double-gold alongside race winner Alex Yee of England.

1News understood at the time the process would take up until a month but on Tuesday Triathlon NZ chief executive Pete de Wet said the matter is now headed to a new stage which could take longer.

“It's been handled by our lawyers,” de Wet said.

“Any appeals process is one that you've got to make sure you've got all your ducks in a row so we've got a good team working on this.”

Wilde told 1News earlier this month he was leaving the situation with Triathlon NZ.

"I know that Triathlon NZ are working extremely hard and have done some amazing things already and they're really putting the whip on World Triathlon so we'll see what happens," he said.

Triathlon NZ have until Saturday to officially submit this appeal to the World Triathlon body.