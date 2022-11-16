MPs express 'deep concern' over missile strike on Poland

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling for the war between Ukraine and Russia to end, with several MPs expressing “deep concern” after two people were killed in Poland by missiles that landed near the Ukrainian border today.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said she’s concerned about the “high potential” for escalation.

“It’s important for New Zealand to await full consideration of NATO and the facts in relation to the event that’s happened, and sadly, loss of life has occurred,” Mahuta said.

Aotearoa New Zealand 🇳🇿 is deeply concerned at reports of civilian casualties in Poland and offers our condolences. — Nanaia Mahuta (@NanaiaMahuta) November 16, 2022

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said they still don’t know the full circumstances of the situation in Poland.

“It is not in anyone’s interest for this conflict to continue, and I reiterate the long, consistent call that the New Zealand Government has made for Russia to abandon this illegal invasion,” Robertson said.

Reports of Russian missiles striking Poland put the world on edge. NATO Articles 4 & 5 could trigger massive action to end Putin’s war. @Robert_Patman @Breakfaston1 — Gerry Brownlee (@GerryBrownleeMP) November 15, 2022

Earlier this week, the Government announced further assistance to Ukraine including the extension of defence deployment until the middle of next year.

ACT Leader David Seymour said it’s time for “cool heads” to prevail.

"New Zealand has a role to play and, no matter how small, we must play it. We must be clear that there is right and wrong in this conflict and be calm but firm in our condemnation of Putin while being prepared to further assist our allies.” Seymour said.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said her thoughts are with those affected on the ground.

“The Greens have always been really clear violence, and conflict, and more war is never ever the answer, and it has long term impacts for the people on the ground in those regions,” Davidson said.