Zelensky expresses solidarity with Poland after missiles land

Source: 1News

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky has responded after Russian missiles reportedly crossed into Poland, killing two.

Zelensky listens to the national anthem during his visit to Kherson.

Zelensky described this morning's reported incident as a "Russian attack on collective security in the Euro-Atlantic", saying it's a "significant escalation".

"People died. My sincere condolences to Polish brothers and sisters! Ukraine will always be with you. The terror of the Russian Federation must be stopped. Solidarity is our strength!" he tweeted.

"The Russian Federation takes lives wherever it can reach".

During his nightly address, Zelensky added "terror is not limited by our state borders.

"We need to put the terrorist in its place. The longer Russia feels impunity, the more threats there will be for everyone within the reach of Russian missiles."

