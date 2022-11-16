Poland confirms Russian-made missile hit country

Poland's foreign ministry says the missile which landed in its territory this morning was "Russian produced".

Zbigniew Rau, Polish Foreign Minister. (Source: Getty)

It's the first official word from the European nation on the origin of the missile after an investigation was launched following the incident.

The ministry said Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and "demanded immediate detailed explanations."

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said some military units have been put on alert while officials sought details.

The statements came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky decried the missile strike as "a very significant escalation" of his country's war with Russia.

Russia and Ukraine have both denied the missile belonged to them.

Two people were killed by the missile strike that struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

Map showing location of Przewodow in Poland, where a suspected Russian missile landed (Source: 1News)

The missile hit the area on Tuesday afternoon local time.