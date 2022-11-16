Ardern expresses 'deep condolences' over Poland missile strike

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has this afternoon extended her "deep condolences" on behalf of New Zealand after a Russian-made missile hit and killed two people in Poland.

"I've seen the concerning reports over missiles into Poland and the loss of Polish civilian lives," she told reporters from Vietnam, where she is attending the week-long ASEAN Summit.

"I want to extend the deep condolences of New Zealand for the loss of those lives."

Two people were killed after the missile struck eastern Poland, near the Ukraine border.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ardern also reiterated the Government's "utter condemnation of Russia's illegal war in Ukraine".

“We also condemn the targeting of all Ukrainian infrastructure. As I said in the presence of the Russian foreign minister, this war must end.”

She said NATO is working to establish the details around the missile strike on one of its allies.

"We await further information around what precisely has happened but in the meantime, our condemnation remains."

After convening an emergency meeting with NATO leaders and the G7 from Indonesia this morning, US President Joe Biden confirmed it is "unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see".

He said on Twitter that he had spoken to Poland's President Andrzej Duda "to express my deep condolences for the loss of life in Eastern Poland and offer our full support for Poland's investigation of the explosion".

"We will remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as it proceeds."

ADVERTISEMENT