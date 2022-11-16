Russian missiles cross into NATO member Poland, killing 2

Source: Associated Press

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.

Russian president Vladimir Putin. (Source: Associated Press)

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a "crisis situation".

Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon (local time) after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

Neighboring Moldova was also affected. It reported massive power outages after the strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said.

