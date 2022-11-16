Russian missiles cross into NATO member Poland, killing 2

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.

Russian president Vladimir Putin. (Source: Associated Press)

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a "crisis situation".

Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon (local time) after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

BREAKING - Radio Zet: Two stray rockets fell in the town of Przewodów in Poland on the border with Ukraine. They hit the grain dryers. Two people died. The police, the prosecutor's office and the army are on site. https://t.co/WhAoxH7YQc pic.twitter.com/9VhnoZwl81 — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) November 15, 2022

Neighboring Moldova was also affected. It reported massive power outages after the strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said.