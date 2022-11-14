Meat company fined 350k after employee killed on the job

A Manawatū meat factory has been fined $350,000 after an employee died while operating a modified meal bagging machine last year.

WorkSafe says the incident underscores the importance of carrying out a dedicated risk assessment before modifying workplace machinery. (Source: 1News)

In April 2021, 47-year-old Dwayne Summers was trapped and crushed to death while operating a meal bagging machine at Kakariki Proteins Limited.

WorkSafe investigated the incident and found the machine involved was a replica of another installed at the site, but had been modified to fit a new location.

This alteration posed a significant crushing hazard and had additionally had barriers removed that kept the worker away from exposed moving parts, WorkSafe said today.

The investigation found Karariki Proteins did not conduct an adequate risk assessment on the replica, failed to train its staff to use the machine properly, and did not adequately supervise them.

There was also no easily accessible lockable isolating switch to stop the machine quickly in an emergency.

Kakariki Proteins Limited was sentenced in the Palmerston North District court this morning for failing to ensure the health and safety of its workers.

The company was ordered to pay a fine of $350,000 as well as $130,000 in reparations to the victim's family.

Paul West, WorkSafe's area investigation manager said it was the responsibility for businesses to identify risks when installing new equipment.

"It sounds simple but is so often missed. You might have a machine that works perfectly well, but if you move or replicate it, ask yourself how the device is going to be used and if a hazard has been introduced.

"If you are bringing in a consultant, make sure they are competent in the job you're asking them to do."

West said that the investigation's findings go beyond just one industry and site.

"As a country, we owe it to victims like Dwayne Summers to pay closer attention to modified machinery."