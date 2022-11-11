Singing Auckland students serenade Luxon: 'I've got bills'

National leader Christopher Luxon was treated to a rendition of Bills by students at an Auckland intermediate school this morning.

Luxon joined students at Auckland's Manurewa Intermediate in singing the 2015 LunchMoney Lewis hit at a school assembly.

It was the song Luxon chose as his induction music into the Backbencher puppet hall of fame earlier this year.

The students also performed skits and cultural dances during Luxon's visit to the school.

Manurewa Intermediate principal Iain Taylor told 1News it was "great" to meet Luxon.

"He enthusiastically joined in with all we were doing and showed his down-to-earth, energised and genuinely interested self," he said.

