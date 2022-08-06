US singer responds to Luxon's song rendition

Source: 1News

US music artist LunchMoney Lewis has responded to Christoper Luxon's recent rendition of his hit song Bills.

National's leader recently belted out the song ahead of his Backbencher puppet reveal.

Traditionally, the politician receiving a puppet gets to choose their own entrance music for the unveiling ceremony.

Luxon decided to choose one of his favourite songs, Bills by LunchMoney Lewis, for his entrance song. He then gave 1News a rendition of the song from 2015.

READ MORE: Luxon sings entrance song for Backbencher hall of fame nod

On Saturday, LunchMoney Lewis responded on Twitter.

"I should run for party leader," he wrote on one tweet featuring a video of Luxon singing his song to 1News' Abbey Wakefield.

He also sent another tweet saying "@chrisluxonmp lets have a chat".

New ZealandPoliticsMusic

