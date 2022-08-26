Luxon told to sing better by LunchMoney Lewis after adopting his song

American rapper LunchMoney Lewis says that National Party leader Christopher Luxon needs to sing his song Bills a bit better.

It comes after Luxon sung Bills for 1News earlier this month, following his decision to pick it as his induction music into the Backbencher puppet hall of fame.

LunchMoney Lewis described Luxon’s singing as a little shocking, but praised him for trying his best.

"It’s always fun to see," LunchMoney Lewis said.

The rapper said he wrote the song after moving to Los Angeles in 2015, at a time when he struggled to pay his bills – and that Bills was very successful in New Zealand and Australia.

"If you want to send me a cheque, I’ll never be mad about it, but at the same time I just hope that he’s using it for the right reasons, and that he will help the people there who actually have bills and people who are trying to survive and take care of their families."

In reply, the National leader told 1News that he will work on his singing.

"Mr LunchMoney can be assured that I’ma gon work, work, work every day," he said, quoting the lyrics of the song.

"Cause Kiwis got bills to pay,” Luxon said.

LunchMoney Lewis had one final message for Luxon, saying that he hopes that he’s a man of the people.