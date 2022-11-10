Black Ferns: Small town shows big support for local hero

A small Bay of Plenty town is throwing its full support behind its hometown hero ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2021 final.

One of the boards showing support for the Black Ferns in Omaio. (Source: Supplied)

Ōmāio is a small town in the eastern Bay of Plenty with a population of just over 3000. It's also the hometown of Black Ferns star co-captain Ruahei Demant.

Ruahei grew up in the town and her family says it's where she developed her love for rugby.

She’d play bull rush against her cousins on the grass outside her marae - Otuwhare.

The town's residents have been working day and night to support their local girl because many of them will be unable to make the five-hour trip up to Auckland.

This has led to posters and photos of the team being put up across the town’s main road and State Highway 35 heading towards the East Cape by the local kōhanga reo.

Signs showing support for the Black Ferns in Omaio. (Source: Supplied)

Pictures of Ruahei and signs supporting the team have also been placed in areas important to her pepeha: Ko Rangipoua te maunga, Ko Haparapara te awa, Ko Otuwhare te marae, Ko te Whānau-a-Ruataia te hapu, Ko Te Whānau-ā-Apanui te iwi.

Ruahei’s sister, Erina Demant, a teacher at the local school, told 1News that the town's response comes from a place of excitement and wanting to get behind the team from afar.

“I think the inspiration for the posters was just getting behind the girls and showing that even though they can't make it to the Black Ferns game this Saturday that the community is behind them, supporting them,” she said.

Otuwhare marae. (Source: Supplied)

The support doesn't stop with the posters. Schools in the area are having Black Fern-themed days where the children will show up to school wearing black and white.

Erina said the World Cup has been incredibly important for the kids of Ōmāio because it shows that even though they are from a small town they can achieve great things.

“It’s important for our tamariki, our children, to see that somebody from a small community can make it into things like the New Zealand national team,” she said.

“They haven’t really seen anyone push into these spaces for a very long time.”

Erina said the kids she teaches have been interested in every aspect of the World Cup, not just what happens on the field.

“Some of my kids are really interested in, not so much the World Cup, but things like if the girls are getting paid, what do they do and eat after a game.”

Black Ferns skipper Ruahei Demant makes a break in her team's World Cup pool victory against Australia at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

The local hotel will be hosting the town on Saturday night, allowing the whole community to come together and show support for the team.

And for those who are able to make the long drive up to Eden Park - they are absolutely buzzing.

“They are fizzing, our aunties and uncles have been staying up all night long until 6am to get their tickets for Saturday,” Erina said.

The Black Ferns will kick off against England in the Rugby World Cup final this Saturday at 7:30pm.