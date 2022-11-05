Black Ferns to play England in RWC final after cliffhanger finish

The Black Ferns will play England in the final of the World Cup at Eden Park next Saturday after winning their semifinal against France 25-24 in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Theresa Fitzpatrick celebrates her try which put the Black Ferns ahead of France. (Source: Photosport)

Defending the slimmest of leads, they watched as France first-five Caroline Drouin missed with a last-minute penalty from about 35m out and in front of the posts.

Drouin received her chance for glory in the final, frantic moments after the TMO focused the match officials’ attention on a high tackle by replacement prop Santo Taumata. Taumata saw yellow, but Drouin couldn't capitalise.

There was irony in the call by the officials because Taumata herself was the subject of a high shot in the second half by Safi N’Diaye – the lock was also sinbinned – and a dangerous tip-tackle on Black Ferns’ star wing Ruby Tui was punished only by a penalty.

Regardless, there will be huge relief at the Black Ferns’ escape and that they have made the tournament showpiece against the world’s No.1 team.

With Tui and midfielders Stacey Fluhler and Theresa Fitzpatrick scoring superb tries, the Black Ferns battled back into this match after being second best for much of the first half and defended a one-point lead for the final 14 minutes.

The French defence was as good as advertised, but even they couldn’t cope with the pace the home side played at in the second half.

Their only chance for victory was to play at a high tempo and stress the French and they did it, just, but it was extremely difficult without the quick ball they have become used to at this World Cup.

They showed resolve to come back from the visitors’ early onslaught which reaped points via Drouin’s penalty and a converted try for No.8 Romane Menager.

After their early lateral attacking forays were easily shut down by the French, and with Portia Woodman struggling to get into the game, the Black Ferns went the more direct route.

They were beginning to get in behind France, with second-five Gabrielle Vernier extremely fortunate not to be shown a yellow card by referee Joy Neville for her tip tackle on Tui after 27 minutes.

Tui was tipped through the horizontal and on to her neck and shoulder area – normally a sinbin offence at least – but Neville and her assistants thought otherwise.

However, the Black Ferns did get some reward shortly after – a Holmes’ penalty to narrow the gap before a piece of magic from first-five Ruahei Demant and centre Fluhler, the skipper’s miss pass off a quick tap putting Fluhler into space and around fullback Emilie Boulard for her try brilliantly converted by Holmes.

It allowed the Black Ferns to draw level before Vernier’s converted try just before halftime.

Stacey Fluhler scores for the Black Ferns against France at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

Tui, busy throughout as usual, made her mark in a spectacular fashion with a try just after halftime when racing on to a Holmes kick to dot down just before the deadball line and they took the lead just before the hour mark when Fitzpatrick crashed over.

Demant’s penalty gave them a 25-17 buffer before Menager’s second try set the match up for a thrilling conclusion.

England survived their own scare to make the final with a 26-19 win over Canada earlier, but nothing like this.

Apart from anything else, it means the Black Ferns are on a 13-match World Cup winning streak which goes back to 2014.

There were heroines across the park for New Zealand, with loose forward Sarah Hirini and Demant especially influential and replacement prop Krystal Murray and wing Ayesha Leti-I'iga added real spark in the second half.

Above all, after a dramatic last 12 months, the Black Ferns are in the final.

As the All Blacks know all too well after their latest World Cup escape at Eden Park against France, one point is all it takes.

Black Ferns 25 (Stacey Fluhler, Ruby Tui, Theresa Fitzpatrick tries; Renee Holmes pen, con, Ruahei Demant con, pen)

France 24 (Romane Menager 2, Gabrielle Vernier tries; Caroline Drouin pen, 3 cons)

Halftime: 17-10