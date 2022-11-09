TJ Perenara says he's inspired by the Black Ferns' growth

Halfback TJ Perenara says he has been inspired by the performance and growth of the Black Ferns at the ongoing Rugby World Cup.

The Black Ferns celebrate Stacey Fluhler's try against France.

The Black Ferns celebrate Stacey Fluhler's try against France. (Source: Photosport)

Speaking to media today, he expressed his delight in watching the team go to work.

"The growth in that team has been inspiring, not only for me as an individual, but for our team."

Perenara was recalled to the All Blacks squad this week for the first time in a year, ahead of the team's Test against Scotland.

Coach Ian Foster will pick between Perenara, Finlay Christie and Aaron Smith for his two halfbacks in the Test at Murrayfield.

Foster said he's happy with the way his side is "building" this year after learning "some pretty tough lessons early on".

Perenara has recognised a similar comeback in the Black Ferns.

"I know they had some tough times last year but they've come together.

"They've united and they've grown so much and the footy that they are playing out on the field is something we can all be proud of, as New Zealanders and as fans of rugby.

"We're looking forward to seeing them go to battle in the weekend."

The Black Ferns will face off against England at 7.30pm on Saturday in the Rugby World Cup final.

The match will take place at Eden Park in front of a sold out crowd of over 40,00 fans, the biggest in the history of women's rugby.

