Eden Park sells out for Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup final

The Black Ferns and England will face off in front of a sold out crowd of over 40,000 fans at Eden Park this weekend.

The Black Ferns line up for the national anthems against Wales at the Rugby World Cup.

The Black Ferns line up for the national anthems against Wales at the Rugby World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

Extra tickets were snapped up last night in a matter of minutes, following extraordinary demand since the Black Ferns' semi-final victory.

After hosting more than 34,000 fans for the tournament's opening match, it means Eden Park is now on track to host the biggest crowd in the history of women's rugby.

Fans lucky enough to secure a seat are encouraged to arrive early, with 5000 poi on offer free to the first through the gates.

BENEE will take to the stage at full-time of the bronze final and again at half-time of the final. Aotearoa’s iconic Pātea Māori Club will also be performing at half-time of the bronze final.

The World Cup final is at 7.30pm on Saturday.

