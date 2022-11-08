Worker knocked unconscious by vehicle; 2 companies fined

Two Taranaki agricultural companies have been sentenced after a worker suffered bleeding to the skull after being knocked unconscious by a moving vehicle.

It comes after a 61-year-old man was hit from behind and scooped up by the bucket of a telehandler, an all-terrain vehicle used for lifting loads, in August 2020, WorkSafe said.

The man was hospitalised with bleeding in the skull. He also lost his sense of smell and taste, along with light sensitivity, following the incident. He was unable to work for nine months.

Westown Haulage Limited and Westown Agriculture Limited were jointly sentenced in the New Plymouth District Court today. A fine of $270,000 was imposed, along with reparations of $50,000.

Another entity has pleaded not guilty and is still before the court.

A WorkSafe investigation found a lack of traffic oversight was the chief health and safety failing.

"Traffic management was a well-known challenge to the Westown businesses, but neither took any steps to address it," WorkSafe area investigation manager Paul West said.

"From time to time, Westown gave verbal directions to workers about traffic movement onsite, including to 'use common sense.'"

West said "relying on verbal directions" was "completely inadequate".

"One-way systems, clear separation between vehicles and pedestrians, designated crossing points, and speed bumps or signage are among the measures that could have made a difference here," he said.

"All businesses whose work requires traffic management should take notice."