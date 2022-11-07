PM not worried by poll showing Nats and ACT could form Govt

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has responded to a recent poll showing National pulling ahead of Labour.

Last night's Newshub-Reid Research poll showed National on 40.7%, Labour on 32.3%, ACT on 10% and the Green Party on 9.5%. If the poll results were reflected in next year's general election, National and ACT could form a Government.

"I don't govern by polls, I govern by people, I govern by what I see as the needs for our people," Ardern told Breakfast this morning.

She added that the Labour Party conduct their own polling, "so we have a bit of a sense".

ADVERTISEMENT

"In our polling, which is regular, National and Labour are neck-in-neck. And so, I think that feels like a fairly accurate representation right now," she said. "But, we are roughly a year or so out from an election.

"Labour has come back from positions far worse than this to win an election and because we have focussed on our people."

When asked if improving communication is a priority, Ardern said: "We're in a global economic crisis, the focus has to be on what we are doing for our people.

"And yes, of course, then you've got the politics of it and making sure people know that if they are seeing that decreased price at the pump, or they are seeing some extra money in their bank because of the family tax credit, that that's been because government has made those decisions to put those supports in place," Ardern said.

She added this was made harder because "it's a very noisy environment, people access their information from all sorts of places".

"It does make things a bit more difficult for all politicians, but also for people who work in media too.

"We're not alone in that challenge but it's our job to overcome it and make sure people know what support is there for them."