A man took himself to Whanganui Hospital after being stabbed on the weekend, police say.

The 35-year-old turned up at the hospital around 1am yesterday with a serious stab wound. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police believe there was an incident at the top carpark at Castlecliff Beach involving a large group of people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whanganui police station.