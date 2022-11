Police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot by a neighbour in Lower Hutt.

The incident took place at around 9pm on Saturday night at a residential address on Judd Crescent, Naenae.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital and is currently in a stable condition.

The alleged offender had left the scene before police arrived.

Police said the firearm used in the incident has been seized.

Enquiries to locate the alleged offender are ongoing, police said.