Holiday park evacuated as huge blaze roars down Canterbury coast

Around 130 people are being evacuated as a massive fire at Pegasus Beach, north of Christchurch, continues to quickly move south.

Firefighters are battling a huge vegetation fire at Pegasus Beach, north of Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

The Woodend Beach Holiday Park is being evacuated as a precaution, with its approximately 130 residents being helped to move by Waimakariri Civil Defence and police to the Woodend Community Centre.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant commander Colin Russell said the holiday park was in the "direct path of the fire".

Many residents in Woodend Beach have also begun self-evacuating, with some having to also transport horses out of the area.

Woodend Beach residents began to evacuate late on Wednesday as the fire threatened their community. (Source: 1News)

FENZ received reports of a large vegetation fire at the beach at 7.53pm.

Twelve fire trucks, including four water tankers, are on the scene as well as approximately 50 firefighters.

Horses being evacuated from Woodend Beach as a raging fire threatens the community. (Source: 1News)

Russell said the large blaze had the potential to grow even further and was quickly travelling south.

"The fire is still actively burning and high winds are causing it to travel quickly south towards Woodend Beach. Heavy machinery is being brought in to attempt to establish fire breaks between the fire and Woodend," he said.