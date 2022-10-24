'My siblings are innocent' – half-sister of Marokopa kids speaks out

Over 10 months have passed since Tom Phillips allegedly took his three children from the family home in Marokopa. Police efforts to locate the four have proved so far, unsuccessful and now the half-sister of the missing children says it’s time to ask “the hard questions”.

Timeline: The search for Tom Phillips' children The children first went missing in September 2021. (Source: Supplied)

Phillips first went missing with the children on the weekend of September 11 and 12, 2021 and returned with them on September 30 to his parents’ family home in Marokopa - but disappeared again on December 9.

He was sighted briefly in February 2022 after he went to his parents’ home for supplies and has not been seen since. He has a warrant out for his arrest.

Police told 1News today “there is no update with regards to the investigation, and enquiries are ongoing”.

Jubilee Dawson, half-sister of Jayda, 9, Maverick, 7, and Ember, 6, said police told the family last month that offering a reward would set a precedent.

She said police told her it might make it easier for other people to “take off with their kids for money”.

Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said in a statement on September 5 that “the offer of a reward has been considered however at this time police is not looking to post one”.

Dawson said it was “disappointing” the Police Commissioner declined the family’s request to offer a reward and she didn’t think it would lead to other people "copying Tom’s behaviour".

Now the maternal family have banded together to help raise their own reward for information leading to the safe return of the three children. Dawson’s sister, Storm created a Givealittle page which they hope will raise $10,000 as the one-year anniversary of the disappearance nears.

“Initially, we tried to raise the reward ourselves, between family and friends, but we are hoping by reaching out that we will be able to reach our goal sooner.”

Dawson said police have remained in close contact with the children’s mother and believe police are doing the “best they can with the information they have,” but said it’s now time to ask the hard questions.

“The first time Thomas took the children, we were less outspoken but since so much time has passed since he took the children again in December, we need to start asking questions like are they even still alive?

“The kids have already missed out on a year of education, social development and seeing our family. Maverick turns eight next month,” Dawson said.

“Even knowing that somebody has sighted them would bring some peace of mind. If we'd had confirmation they were alive I wouldn’t need to be pushing so hard.

“The ideal outcome is that he ends this nonsense and bring them home and will be held accountable for his actions. My siblings are innocent of all this and I want them to be advocated for.”