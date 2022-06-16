Sightings of missing Marokopa family prove false

As the search for a Marokopa father and his three children enters its seventh month, police say the investigation is “challenging”.

Clockwise from left: Tom Phillips, Jayda, Maverick and Ember.

Jayda, 8, Maverick, 7, and Ember Phillips 6, were last physically seen on December 9. They have been missing ever since, along with their father, Thomas, who has a warrant for his arrest.

Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird told 1News in a statement the search is "challenging" but is confident it’s being well-managed.

“I receive regular briefings from the team investigating this matter and I am confident it is being managed appropriately,” he said.

“This investigation is challenging for a number of reasons - first we are trying to find someone that does not want to be found, and we believe he and the children may be somewhere within an expansive bush clad area that is not easy to search.

“The team has undertaken multiple searches in the past few months including the use of a fixed-wing plane.

“The most recent search was at a rural property 10 days ago. Police also spoke to a number of people at the property. Unfortunately these enquiries did not provide a successful result,” Bird said.

He said police have followed up on all reported sightings over the past few months however are satisfied they were not Tom Phillips or the children.

“Our staff are well-connected with the local community and we have spoken to, and continue to speak with anyone we think can assist.”

“For operational reasons we will not be providing specific information about police activities or the location of these searches.

“It is important the local close-knit community can come to police and be reassured the information they provide, that may ultimately lead to further searches or enquiries, is treated in confidence.

“I am also confident that the team is keeping in close contact with the wider family of Tom Phillips and the children to ensure they understand what efforts Police are making.

“While we are obviously interested in any possible sightings of the family, we want people to get in touch if they notice anything out of place, unusual or untoward in the wider Marokopa area.

“This could include missing food supplies, tools or petrol,” Bird said.

“We continue to specifically request anyone who might be assisting Tom Phillips to do the right thing by the children Jayda, Ember and Maverick and contact police."

Earlier this month, Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter urged Phillips, who has a house in the town, to bring his children home and hand himself in.

In May, Oranga Tamariki also acknowledged concerns held over the whereabouts of the Phillips’ tamariki.

"We are in contact with police, but while the whereabouts of the tamariki is unknown, Oranga Tamariki is limited in what capacity we can assist," Transitional Deputy Chief Executive Services for Children and Families, Dee McManus-Emery said.

"Our role is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of tamariki and rangatahi, and this requires the assistance of other agencies.

