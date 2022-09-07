Police rule out reward as hunt for Marokopa kids enters 9th month

Police say a reward is not an option as the inquiry into the whereabouts of Tom Phillips and his three children enters its ninth month. Phillips<a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2021/09/13/appeal-for-sightings-of-man-three-kids-last-seen-saturday-at-coastal-township/" target="_blank"> first went missing</a> on the weekend of the 11 and 12 of September 2021, he <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2021/09/29/missing-marokopa-family-found-safe-after-almost-three-weeks/" target="_blank">returned with them</a> on September 30 to his parents’ family home in Marokopa but disappeared again on December 9. He was sighted briefly in February 2022 after he went to his parents’ home for supplies and has not been seen since. He has a <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/01/12/marokopa-man-who-sparked-massive-search-misses-court-date/" target="_blank">warrant out for his arrest. </a> The maternal half-sister of the three children, Jayda, 9, Maverick, 7, and Ember, 6, told 1News police had told the family that offering a reward would set a precedent. She said police told her it might make it easier for other people to “take off with their kids for money”. Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said in a statement the inquiry is still ongoing and police are reviewing information gathered by a recent appeal. “Police continue to utilise different available resources and investigative tools as part of the ongoing enquiry into the whereabouts of Tom Phillips and his children,” Bird said. “The offer of a reward has been considered however at this time police is not looking to post one. “The recent appeal for sightings has led to further information being provided to police. This information is being reviewed and followed up. “Police continue to work with the families of Tom Phillips and the children, and our sole focus and priority is to find them,” Bird said. The Children’s Commissioner, Judge Frances Eivers told 1News late last month that she has been briefed by police on its work to locate the Phillips family and she is “confident that it is doing everything possible to ensure the children and their dad are found safe and well”. “This must be a traumatic wait for everyone that loves them, but the right people are leading the search, and the officers need our trust and confidence. The welfare of these mokopuna is at the centre of everything they are doing to locate them,” Eivers said. “Once the family is found, other agencies will have a role, but for now I would ask that we remember that the children and their family are going through an exceptionally tough time, and it often doesn’t help to experience that under the glare of publicity. At the centre of this after all, is our mokopuna.” <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/08/26/missing-marokopa-family-could-be-anywhere-in-nz-police/" target="_blank"><b>READ MORE: Missing Marokopa family could be anywhere in NZ - police</b></a> The half-sister, who asked not to be named, said it was disappointing there hasn’t been any progress in finding the children, adding she was frustrated with the court process and agencies like Oranga Tamariki. “I’m not too reassured by any processes she’s talking about,” she said over Eiver’s sentiment regarding multi-agency support.” A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said it could not comment on the matter, which is before the Family Court. “This is because Courts and Tribunals are judicial bodies that must operate independently from the Government to ensure the judicial process remains free from any outside interference.” Last month, a spokesperson for Oranga Tamariki said the agency is working to support the wider whānau. "Locating the tamariki safely, and ensuring all the appropriate supports are in place for the whānau once they are found, is our priority." The maternal family met with Oranga Tamariki last week to discuss the support the agency can provide after the children are returned.