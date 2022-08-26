Missing Marokopa family could be anywhere in NZ - police

The search for missing man Tom Phillips and his three children has been widened, with police considering the possibility the family is outside the wider Marokopa area.

Clockwise from left: Tom Phillips, Jayda, Maverick and Ember. (Source: NZ Police)

Phillips and his three children Jayda, 9, Maverick, 7, and Ember, 6, were officially reported missing on January 18.

Police have appealed for information on the family across the country, particularly if people see a father and three school-aged children who are new in the community or travelling between cities on buses, trains and ferries.

Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said people should also come forward if they notice food, fuel or camping equipment missing, or three school-aged children who don't appear to be attending schools in the area.

Police said the children may look different to photos being circulated, and could be using different names.

"They will be taller; they will have either lost baby teeth or started to get their adult teeth and will likely be wearing their hair in different styles," said Loughrin.

Tom Phillips is described as being 180cm tall, of a thin build, balding, and likely has a beard.

"When Tom Phillips was last seen by family in February, he had a beard and that alone will make him look considerably different than in the photos we have circulated," Loughrin said.

Phillips was sighted on February 9 after he took supplies from a family member's home in the middle of the night. He and the children were officially reported missing on January 18.

Several sightings in recent months, mainly in the Waikato region, have all proven false.

The family first went missing in September 2021 and turned up unannounced at their farm three weeks later after an extensive search.

Phillips missed an appearance in Te Kuiti District Court on January 12 on a charge of wasting police time and resources.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

A spokesperson for Oranga Tamariki said the agency is working to support the wider whānau.

"Locating the tamariki safely, and ensuring all the appropriate supports are in place for the whānau once they are found, is our priority."

Police said the children's mother and Phillips' wider family are living with "extreme stress and anxiety".