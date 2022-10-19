Angry business owners call on Govt to act as youth crime escalates

Angry business owners hit by a wave of ram-raids and burglaries have today laid out a list of demands to Police Minister Chris Hipkins.

The Dairy and Business Owners Group is calling for more action to combat youth crime – and fast.

“The time for talks is over,” group chairman Sunny Kaushal said, just hours after more businesses were again targeted by thieves.

The list of demands includes a funding boost for the $6 million Crime Prevention Fund; council staff to help police patrol businesses; more high-tech lighting and CCTV cameras; and greater self-defence laws.

Kaushal said the changes will allow business owners to “run our businesses safely and we are able to trade safely, not living every day in fear”.

While Hipkins agreed some things can be improved, he rejected calls for greater powers of self-defence.

“I don't think we want to see escalating violence – we want to actually take the heat out of this issue,” he said.

Hipkins added that a funding boost for the Crime Prevention Fund means he must spend the $6 million allocated in the first place.

He accepts progress has been slow, with just 11 businesses having security measures installed since May.

“We're starting to see that progress accelerate. It has been too slow to get up and running and I absolutely acknowledge that," he said.

PB Tech in Newmarket taped off after a ram-raid. (Source: 1News)

Hipkins is open to working with councils to improve lighting and cameras but says it’s too soon to say whether council staff should play a policing role.

The business group retains a tough stance on repeat offenders, insisting that time in prison will help reduce crime.

“Unless and until the Government gets tough on crime, I don’t think any money can solve this problem,” Kaushal said.

Hipkins disagreed a prison sentence was the answer, however.

“Words are easy, tough on crime rhetoric is easy," he said.

“In many cases, they're coming out of the criminal justice system more hardened criminals than they went into it.”