Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

Newly released crime statistics show a record low number of people charged with offences in the 2021/22 financial year.

Nationally 161,073 charges were laid, a 21% drop from last year, and the lowest number on record.

Adult convictions were down from 53,779 in 20/21 to 42,883 over the last 12 months, while youth charges down 10%.

Chris Hipkins acknowledged "youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland". (Source: 1News)

Despite the record lows, Justice Minister Kiri Allen says the numbers don't capture the whole picture.

She says things like Covid-19 lockdowns have had an effect on lower numbers.

"It's positive that some of the results are down, that said I'd want to dig a little deeper to understand where there are lags in court times, whether there are other jams across the justice process to make sure that we and New Zealanders are getting the protections they need at every single level."

She admits certain communities around the country don't feel as safe as the stats may perhaps illustrate, like shop owners in Whakatāne who have been impacted by the recent rise in ram raid and smash and grab incidents.

"These results yes, they're a net positive and an indication that our policies and parts are working, but I don't take away so much so that we can hang up our aprons so to speak and say the job's done. I think there's quite a lot more work to go, particularly things like ram raids, smash and grabs, and things like those types of crimes playing out in particular areas are causing concern for New Zealanders, and that's something myself and (police) Minister Hipkins, and others, are significantly concerned about."

Kiri Allan. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

National's justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says the figures hide the real picture, that violent crime is on the up.

"Everybody's seeing on the ground a big increase in serious crime, massive increase in ram raids, and increase in gang membership and people are feeling less safe."

He says police are also targeting fewer drivers with drink-driving roadblocks, which has also impacted the downward trend.

Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, also saw a decrease across the board with a 33% drop in adult convictions and 26% fewer adult offenders given prison sentences.