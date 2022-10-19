Waikato bakeries burgled, Auckland tech store ram-raided

Source: 1News

The shopfronts of two bakeries in the Waikato town of Tuakau have been left damaged after early morning burglaries.

A window of the Baker's House on George St was left shattered, while a glass door of nearby Tuakau Bakery & Lunch Bar Cafe was left shattered.

Footage captured an upside down chair through the door, shards of broken glass scattered around it.

A skid mark could be seen on the footpath in front of the Bottle-O nearby, its entrance boarded up.

Rubbish bins had also been knocked over, their contents spilled out over the footpath.

A police spokesperson said officers responded about 4am to an attempted burglary at a George St store.

PB Tech in Newmarket taped off after a ram-raid.

PB Tech in Newmarket taped off after a ram-raid. (Source: 1News)

The offenders weren't successful getting in and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Police later found a nearby store had been burgled and the spokesperson said inquiries are ongoing to establish what was stolen.

Meanwhile, PB Tech in Auckland's Newmarket was ram-raided.

Police say the incident occurred about midnight and a stolen vehicle was used to gain entry.

A spokesperson said a group of offenders entered the store and stole a number of electronic items before they fled in a second, stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAucklandHamilton and Waikato

