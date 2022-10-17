Services at Starship Hospital evolving as demand increases

Services at Starship Hospital are evolving in the face of increased demand for more services and the development of a new role to ensure better access for Māori.

The country’s first dedicated paediatric hospital has recently appointed Emily Sorby as Māori Director Starship Community.

The 20-year healthcare veteran says part of her role is building trust between "whanau and the health system".

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done around everyone being able to access healthcare services," Sorby says.

The new role comes as the health sector is undergoing massive reforms including the creation of Te Aka Whai Ora Māori Health Authority.

“So for child health, I think it’s groundbreaking,” Sorby says of her role at Starship.

“It gives a bit more of a voice not only to whanau but it’s able to bring a Māori lens.”

In general paediatrics, clinicians have seen a spike in demand of for services related to eating, learning and behavioural disorders.

Dr Greg Williams, clinical director of general paediatrics, attributes some of the increased demand to the Covid-19 pandemic. He says the stress of the pandemic on children and observations made by their parents during lockdowns has led to more requests for specialised assessments.

There are wait times for clinical assessments but Dr Williams says staff are dealing with the demand as efficiently as possible.