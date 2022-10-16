Starship Hospital still strong despite challenges

Nicole Bremner
By Nicole Bremner, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Adapting to change and managing demand, all while ensuring equity and access to an increasing range of healthcare services are just some of the ongoing challenges facing Starship Children's Hospital.

When it first opened its doors in 1991, Starship was Aotearoa New Zealand’s first dedicated children’s hospital. In the two decades following, an average of 41,400 children were admitted each year, with nearly 66,000 receiving outpatient care.

For the last 30 years, Starship has enjoyed the support of the Starship Foundation which has raised more than a staggering $160 million. That's funded high-tech equipment and even the expansion of paediatric wards.

The hospital participates in international cancer research and trials and this has contributed to an increase in survival rates in some cancers.

“With leukemia, in particular, we’ve made great advances,” said Dr Mike Winstanley, Starship’s Director of Paediatric Haematology and Oncology Services.

He says now they can often tell patients with curable cancer their chances of survival are in the high ninety per cent range.

And like hospitals around the country, Starship is operating under staff pressure. However, clinicians say they are managing and staff are working together to cover extra shifts and provide care.

