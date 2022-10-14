Homicide investigation after man's death in Hastings

A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Hastings in the Hawke's Bay last night.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police were called to Ramsey Crescent, Flaxmere, about 11.45pm last night after two people were found injured outside an address. One died at the scene.

The second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say investigators are "working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and how the pair came to be injured".

A scene examination will take place at the property today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.