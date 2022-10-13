Fatboy Slim to play DJ set at top of Sky Tower during NZ tour

Source: 1News

UK DJ Fatboy Slim will perform a show at the top of Auckland's Sky Tower during his upcoming New Zealand tour next year.

Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim.

Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim. (Source: Supplied)

The Right Here, Right Now hit maker will also headline a new festival in Auckland on his nationwide tour.

Gardens Music Festival will take place in Victoria Park on Sunday, January 29.

The festival will feature other international and local acts which will be announced in the coming months.

Fatboy Slim, real name Norman Cook, will also be performing shows around Aotearoa on the following dates:

Friday 27th January - QE2 Park, Christchurch

Saturday 28th January - Tremain Field, Napier

Sunday 29th January - Gardens Music Festival - Victoria Park, Auckland

Friday 3rd February - Anderson Park, Wellington

Saturday 4th February - Gibbston Valley, Queenstown

Sunday 5th February - Taupo Amphitheatre, Taupo

The date of his one-off Sky Tower show has yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday.

EntertainmentMusic

Popular Stories

1

Meghan Markle in 'dire state' when Prince Harry found her a therapist

2

Watch: Mid-air brawl breaks out on Aus Jetstar flight

3

Jetstar 'misleading passengers' about flight rights - Consumer

4

Microplastics discovered in human breast milk raises alarm

5

One person dead after crash involving car, train in Waikato

Latest Stories

Stokes denies boundary with stunning aerial effort near ropes

Cow dies after being struck by cars on Auckland motorway

Jetstar 'misleading passengers' about flight rights - Consumer

Fijiana admit getting 'bored' in RWC thrashing from England

Orlando Bloom endured 'dark time' after near-death experience

Related Stories

Former yellow Wiggle takes on new role focusing on inclusivity

Blink-182 to play two NZ shows as part of world tour

Kanye West invited to Holocaust Museum after antisemitic posts

Justin Bieber postpones NZ concert to 2023