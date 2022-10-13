Fatboy Slim to play DJ set at top of Sky Tower during NZ tour

UK DJ Fatboy Slim will perform a show at the top of Auckland's Sky Tower during his upcoming New Zealand tour next year.

Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim. (Source: Supplied)

The Right Here, Right Now hit maker will also headline a new festival in Auckland on his nationwide tour.

Gardens Music Festival will take place in Victoria Park on Sunday, January 29.

The festival will feature other international and local acts which will be announced in the coming months.

Fatboy Slim, real name Norman Cook, will also be performing shows around Aotearoa on the following dates:

Friday 27th January - QE2 Park, Christchurch

Saturday 28th January - Tremain Field, Napier

Sunday 29th January - Gardens Music Festival - Victoria Park, Auckland

Friday 3rd February - Anderson Park, Wellington

Saturday 4th February - Gibbston Valley, Queenstown

Sunday 5th February - Taupo Amphitheatre, Taupo

The date of his one-off Sky Tower show has yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday.