Blink-182 to play two NZ shows as part of world tour

Blink-182 are heading to New Zealand on their newly announced world tour.

Blink-182 (Source: Supplied)

It's the first time the Dammit hit makers will have played here in more than 20 years.

The band will also drop their new single Edging this Friday, marking the first time they have been in the studio together in 10 years.

Blink-182 play Auckland's Spark Arena on Friday, February 23, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

They then head south to play at Christchurch Arena on Monday, February 26.

The band will be joined by Rise Against as openers at both shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for both shows next Thursday at 1pm.

There are a range of pre-sales before then through their official fan club, Vodafone, Live Nation and Spotify.

It comes after Blink-182 bass player Mark Hoppus survived a cancer battle and is now free of the disease.

Drummer Travis Barker was rushed to hospital earlier this with pancreatitis but has also recovered.