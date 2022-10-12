Blink-182 to play two NZ shows as part of world tour

Source: 1News

Blink-182 are heading to New Zealand on their newly announced world tour.

Blink-182

Blink-182 (Source: Supplied)

It's the first time the Dammit hit makers will have played here in more than 20 years.

The band will also drop their new single Edging this Friday, marking the first time they have been in the studio together in 10 years.

Blink-182 play Auckland's Spark Arena on Friday, February 23, 2024.

They then head south to play at Christchurch Arena on Monday, February 26.

The band will be joined by Rise Against as openers at both shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for both shows next Thursday at 1pm.

There are a range of pre-sales before then through their official fan club, Vodafone, Live Nation and Spotify.

It comes after Blink-182 bass player Mark Hoppus survived a cancer battle and is now free of the disease.

Drummer Travis Barker was rushed to hospital earlier this with pancreatitis but has also recovered.

EntertainmentMusic

Popular Stories

1

Monkeypox: Nine new community cases in New Zealand

2

Govt to reopen skilled migrant and parent visa categories

3

Kamahl Santamaria apologises for 'flirtatious' workplace behaviour

4

Auckland suburb named one of world's 'coolest'

5

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco pregnant with first child

Latest Stories

Michael Hill demos new security after 40 incidents this year

3 gates damaged, vehicle stolen in Mt Smart ram-raid - police

Summer hospo staffing woes predicted, but workers cry foul over wages

Monkeypox: Nine new community cases in New Zealand

Govt to reopen skilled migrant and parent visa categories

Related Stories

Kanye West invited to Holocaust Museum after antisemitic posts

Justin Bieber postpones NZ concert to 2023

Loretta Lynn, country music star, dies aged 90

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo 'doing great' amid cheating scandal