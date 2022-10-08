Tory Whanau to become Wellington's new mayor in shock victory

Former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau has won the race to become Wellington's mayor in a shock victory.

The former Green Party chief of staff spoke to 1News about what she could offer Wellington.

Whanau has beaten Labour's Rongotai MP Paul Eagle and incumbent mayor Andy Foster to become the city's second Greens-aligned mayor. She will also become the first Māori mayor of the city.

In a tweet, the Greens-endorsed candidate thanked her supporters.

"The preliminary results are in, and I am incredibly humbled to confirm that I will be Wellington’s next mayor,” she said in a statement.

“Everyday I will do what I can to make this the best city it can possibly be. A city with thriving communities that we can get around using reliable, low-carbon public transport options, and where more of us have safe, affordable places to live.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank the current mayor, Andy Foster, for his dedication and service to this city.

“When we started this campaign, I was an unknown. But thanks to an awesome grassroots campaign, positivity, a progressive policy platform, and most importantly the people of Wellington, we have come out of nowhere to beat two high profile politicians. This shows people are ready for change.

“I am looking forward to working with everyone who has been given the privilege of representing our communities. Wellingtonians expect us to rebuild from the last three years and work together for the good of our city. I look forward to hearing everyone’s ideas about how we deliver the change people deserve."

