Speculation persists MP Paul Eagle to run for Wellington mayor

It's a rumour that everyone who follows local politics in Wellington is following - but the MP at the heart of it still won't give the public an answer.

Speculation is persisting that Rongotai MP Paul Eagle is about to announce a run for the Wellington mayoralty, and in doing so force a by-election.

Those rumours have swirled for months, despite several other candidates, including former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau, putting their hands up.

Eagle was previously a deputy mayor and councillor, leaving in 2017 to run for Parliament.

Some locals spoken to by Q+A didn't even realise Eagle is yet to make a formal announcement.

But with reporter Whena Owen trying to track down an answer once and for all, she found Eagle is still not ready to go on the record, with elections now just four months away.