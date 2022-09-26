NZ remembers Queen Elizabeth II with a minute of silence

Heads bowed as a minute's silence was held for Queen Elizabeth II at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul this afternoon.

Hundreds inside the cathedral and on the front lawns of Parliament paid their respects to the late monarch.

The state memorial service started at 2pm today during a one-off public holiday to mark Her Majesty's death.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro delivered an address, while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the head girl of St Mary's College gave readings. The cathedral's acting dean Reverend Katie Lawrence led the service.

Other attendees included former governors-general and prime ministers, MPs, mayors, iwi representatives and Order of New Zealand recipients. Local schools and youth organisations were also present.

Representatives from the Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau were also invited.

Before the service, music was played by the Air Force band and the cathedral's assistant organist.

The Defence Force paraded in the Queen's Colours before the procession entered. There was also a parade of the Queen's Personal Flag for New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern arrived back in Aotearoa this morning after spending time in the UK for the Queen's funeral and New York for the opening of the United Nations General Assembly.